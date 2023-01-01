FDA Warns of Hidden Ingredients in Arthritis, Pain Products

Oct. 24, 2023 – Certain products marketed for arthritis and pain management could contain hidden ingredients that could harm consumers, according to an FDA warning.

Some of these products have active ingredients found in prescription drugs.

“These products may cause potentially serious side effects and may interact with medications or dietary supplements a consumer is taking,” the FDA said in a statement. “It is clear from the results of our decade of testing that retailers and distributors, including online marketplaces, do not effectively prevent these types of potentially harmful products from being sold to consumers.”

Over 10 years of testing, the FDA identified 22 arthritis and pain products with ingredients not disclosed on the product label. These hidden ingredients can be active, meaning they have a direct effect on the body, or inactive, said Candy Tsourounis, PharmD, a professor in the Department of Clinical Pharmacy at the University of California, San Francisco. Ibuprofen, for example, is the active ingredient in Advil. Inactive ingredients are things like preservatives, flavoring, and dyes.