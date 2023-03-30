By Rachael Stovall, MD, as told to Kendall Morgan People with psoriatic arthritis face many challenges. The first one may be in learning that they have psoriatic arthritis. The diagnosis process can be difficult. For many, there may be a delay to diagnosis in this disease of anywhere from 6 months to 2 years or even longer. One study found that more than half of psoriatic arthritis patients had a diagnostic delay of more than 2 years. It tends to be harder to get a timely diagnosis when you are younger at the time symptoms start. One reason for the delay is that when symptoms first arise, they may be at a subclinical level. Perhaps you had joint pain but not joint inflammation (synovitis) yet. It’s not uncommon for a person with psoriasis and joint pain to come in and we may not immediately see signs of inflammation in the joints. They might not have other evidence of arthritis either. Sometimes we may have to follow them over time and then the diagnosis becomes clearer.

Varied Symptoms Once the diagnosis is known and treatment begins, this disease still comes with challenges. I think perhaps the most challenging aspect of psoriatic arthritis is that there are multiple domains of the disease. As in other forms of arthritis, it can cause your peripheral joints to become painful, swollen, and warm to the touch. But psoriatic arthritis is also more likely than other types of arthritis to involve your back. You may have painful inflammation in the joints between your vertebrae. You may have inflammation of the entheses, which are the places where tendons and ligaments are inserting into bone. You may also have dactylitis or inflammation of an entire finger or toe. You may have eye pain, redness, and inflammation (uveitis). You may have psoriasis, nail changes, or even inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). You get the idea. People with psoriatic arthritis often have a whole constellation of issues all related to inflammation that affect many different parts of the body.