Treating psoriatic arthritis (PsA) isn't like treating strep throat. You don't just take one medicine for a few days and feel better. PsA is a complex, chronic disease that stays with you and affects many parts of your body -- skin, joints, nails, heart, and lungs.

Many medications slow PsA and relieve symptoms, but the first treatment you try won't always be the right one for you.

"There is no one-size-fits-all, and there is no one medication for psoriatic arthritis," says Saakshi Khattri, MD, assistant professor of dermatology and rheumatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. “So often there are patients who do not respond to their medication.”

There are a couple of reasons you might need to switch to a new treatment, says Ethan Craig, MD, assistant professor of clinical medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and rheumatologist at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia.

“One is intolerance -- the patient has a side effect of some sort. The second is ineffectiveness. Either the medication doesn't work in the first place, or it works for a period of time and then it stops working," he says.

When your medicine doesn't tame your symptoms, it's time to regroup with your rheumatologist or dermatologist and talk about other treatment options.