By Jasvinder Singh, MD, as told to Sonya Collins What attracts me to research into psoriatic arthritis and other rheumatic diseases is that the discoveries we make can improve function and quality of life for people. It can give them the opportunity to once again enjoy life fully, spend time with their loved ones, and do the other things that bring them pleasure. I’m a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a physician at the Birmingham Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and I co-authored the guidelines for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis.

A Revolution in Treatment Options Psoriatic arthritis is almost undergoing a revolution in terms of the treatments that are available. Much of the current research is focused on targeted therapies. That’s where the field is going. In the last 5 to 10 years, we’ve gone from traditional disease-modifying drugs to very specific treatments that target specific drivers of psoriatic arthritis. We have medications that have been around for a long time that can inhibit many cells that are active in psoriatic arthritis. We also have these newer targeted drugs that stop just one of these molecules, rather than all of them.