By Jose Scher, MD, as told to Hope Cristol Psoriatic arthritis is a condition that brings many challenges, both for patients and for doctors. One of the most important ones is that you need to have patience with this disease. There's not a simple path to either your search for answers or your search for relief. The journey to a psoriatic arthritis diagnosis is not a linear one. It can take years for people to get an accurate diagnosis. That can be frustrating, of course, but it's also common. That's because psoriatic arthritis is such a complex and varied disease.

Different Health Issues, Same Diagnosis Most people with psoriatic arthritis have skin inflammation years before they develop any arthritis pain. In that way, the health journey of most patients starts the same way, at least clinically. But as the disease progresses to inflammation in the joints, tendons, or bones (called musculoskeletal inflammation), things get more complicated. Sometimes, you get swelling and pain in two joints, as often happens with arthritis. But in other cases, psoriatic “arthritis” is kind of a misleading name.