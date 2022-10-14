Find the Right Rheumatologist

I think my biggest regret was not getting to a rheumatologist sooner. I could have taken care of a lot of the joint pain that later on became damage.

In fact, my advice for anyone else going through this would be to see a rheumatologist -- not just any doctor -- as soon as you can. Also, be consistent about seeing your doctor.

I actually went through three rheumatologists before I found one that really clicked. The first one, who diagnosed me, I just didn't like very much. The second one didn’t take my insurance. But the third one, I loved. He was my rheumatologist up until I lost my insurance a few years ago and had to switch.

The first thing that rheumatologist prescribed for me was a steroid. It was a very strong steroid.

The first time I took it, I fell asleep on the couch because I was so tired. When I woke up, I sat up on the couch, then put my legs down and stood up. I didn’t even register how easy it was. The drugs had reduced my inflammation that much. I didn’t take deep breaths and brace myself as I usually did. I thought, “Oh my God! What just happened?”

But my biggest improvement didn’t come until a year and a half later, when my doctor started me on biologics.