By Frances Downey, as told to Sarah Ludwig Rausch

I was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis 9 years ago. Looking back, I realize that I had the symptoms for quite a while before that, and it took about 18 months to get diagnosed. So I’ve had this disease for about 12 years.

There are plenty of challenges when you live with psoriatic arthritis. Since I’m single, some of mine may be different from someone who has a partner.

For instance, because my flare-ups look like I have the flu, if I’m having one and I’m in bed, there’s no one to clean the house, do the laundry, go grocery shopping, or pick up my medications. I have to rely on others to do that or I just do without.

It’s also really hard dating, especially knowing when to tell the person that you have this disease. When I have brought it up, they don’t get it. They think of their grandmother who has arthritis and don’t realize that this is different and can affect your whole body.