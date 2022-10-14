By Daniel Rose, as told to Evan Starkman

I got diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis almost 7 years ago, when I was 24. I was having back pain and stiffness in the morning, which was a nuisance. And I was getting really bad swelling in my feet and toes, which made it painful to walk sometimes. That was major. I had to plan my day around it. I also had to stop jogging and running, which was a bummer.

When I was around 28 or 29, fatigue began to kick in. I didn’t feel tired or sleepy. It felt more like my whole body wasn’t working properly. It was very hard to get out of bed and do chores. Even bathing could be hard. It interfered with a lot of my day-to-day activities, including work.

Sometimes I had to push through the pain and fatigue, even though I knew that I'd pay the price at some point later on. There were days when I’d be in a lot of pain and wouldn’t say a word. I learned how to hide it.