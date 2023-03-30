By Elizabeth Ortiz, MD, as told to Janie McQueen

Understanding of Psoriatic Arthritis Has Improved I’ve seen a big increase in our understanding of psoriatic arthritis just in my time in practice. This has resulted in more specific treatments but also our ability to make a more rapid diagnosis. There are no specific blood tests for psoriatic arthritis. Making a diagnosis relies heavily on the doctor’s experience and level of suspicion. As we have learned more about what to look for and how the symptoms may vary among men, women, and people of color, collectively our experience and level of suspicion have been raised. This results in patients reaching an appropriate diagnosis sooner. We still have a long way to go, as far too many people are dealing with psoriatic arthritis for longer than they should. But we are definitely making progress.

Personalized Therapies for Psoriatic Arthritis There are always a number of clinical trials being done to evaluate the effectiveness of targeting new inflammatory proteins along the complicated inflammatory cascade that’s activated in psoriatic arthritis. For me, what is most exciting is the work being done to help us identify which patient will respond best to which therapy.

Right now, medication choices are made based largely on physician experience. The art of choosing the right biologic is just that, an art. Rheumatologists have long needed more science to back their decision-making in choosing the right biologic for the right patient. We are now much closer to having that.