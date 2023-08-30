The Surprising Way to Fight Asthma Symptoms

Aug. 30, 2023 -- Asthma is a sneaky foe.

One minute you’re enjoying a walk or a bike ride. You’re breathing easy, your symptoms under control.

The next minute you feel things change. It might start with a cough. Or labored, wheezing breaths. Or tightness in your chest and lungs. They’re all telltale signs of an asthma attack.

“Asthma may appear controlled until someone exercises,” says Maureen George, PhD, a professor of nursing at Columbia University and a spokesperson for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

But that doesn’t mean exercise should be avoided, she said.

Exercise, in fact, is one of the best ways to reduce asthma symptoms. Research over the past 2 decades has shown that physical activity can help improve lung function and boost quality of life for someone with asthma.

As their fitness improves, asthma patients report better sleep, reduced stress, improved weight control, and more days without symptoms. In some cases, they’re able to cut down their medication doses.