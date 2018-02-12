Baby Suffocation Deaths From Co-Sleeping Rise

Feb. 12, 2018 -- Sam and Maura Hanke were over the moon when they welcomed their first child, Charlie, into the world in 2010. They quickly settled into life with the healthy newborn and loved the joys and challenges that came with realizing their dream of becoming parents.

One night when he was 3 weeks old, Charlie was fussier than normal and was up late into the night, struggling to sleep. Since Maura was breastfeeding, Sam offered to hold him so his wife could get some rest. The new father sat down on the couch to watch television and fell asleep with Charlie lying on his chest.

“When I woke up, he was gone,” Hanke said. “I would do everything in my power to have another day with him.”

Charlie was a victim of an unsafe sleep environment. About 3,500 infants die every year in the U.S. from sleep-related deaths. But while the number of babies that die from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) has been falling, the number of babies dying from accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed skyrocketed 184% from 1999 to 2015, according to new statistics released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

SIDS is not 100% preventable, but the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) says a safe sleep environment can cut the chance of getting it. The group’s latest safe sleep recommendations -- issued in 2016 -- say parents should not share a bed with their babies. But they should share a bedroom. They also recommend against napping with your baby on your chest.

Despite the recommendations, the new analysis said that bed sharing or co-sleeping is on the rise. The percentage of babies sharing a sleep surface rose from 6.5% in 1993 to 13.5% in 2010.

Recently, co-sleeping deaths have also led to criminal charges when alcohol or drugs have been involved. A South Carolina woman, who local media say had drugs in her system, was charged in last month in connection with the co-sleeping death of her 7-week-old son. And a Michigan mom was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in 2017. Authorities say she drank alcohol and slept in the same bed as her 6-month-old baby, who suffocated when he got stuck between the bed and the wall.