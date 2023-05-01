Jan. 5, 2023 – Planning to have a child is a life-changing decision. For women who have survived breast cancer, the consideration is even more complex.

For a long time, there wasn't definitive research on how pregnancy impacted the likelihood of whether their cancer would return. But initial results from a new study show women who paused protective post-cancer therapies to get pregnant had no increased risk of their cancer coming back. Nearly 3 in 4 women in the study got pregnant, and 64% had a live birth.

One of those “babies after breast cancer” was Ronin Andrade, who turns 1 on Jan. 6. His mother, Shayla Johnson, of Assonet, MA, plans to bake him an Instagram-worthy cake. She participated in the research trial.

“As a woman, I felt like I've lost my breasts, I've lost my hair, I've lost my figure, and losing the ability to have a child would have crushed me. But that didn't end up being the case, and 9 pounds, 11 ounces later I have one,” said Johnson, 40, who was diagnosed at age 34 and also carries a dangerous genetic mutation associated with breast cancer known as BRCA2.