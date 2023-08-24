Aug. 24, 2023 – One in five women report mistreatment from medical professionals during pregnancy and childbirth – an issue people of color face at even higher rates, according to a survey released Tuesday by the CDC.

The new CDC Vital Signs report comes from a survey of 2,400 women who were asked about the medical care they received during their most recent pregnancies. Thirty percent of the Black women surveyed reported mistreatment, as did 29% of the Hispanic women, 27% of the multiracial women, 18% of the White women, 20% of the American Indian/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander/Alaska Native women, and 15% of the Asian women.

“I've had thousands of experiences and opportunities to witness the care of mothers during the pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum. Not all of that care was respectful,” said the CDC’s Wanda Barfield, MD, during a media call Tuesday. “As a mother and as a Black woman, I was fortunate to have an OB/GYN who saved my life and the life of my son, because he respectfully listened to my concerns while I was pregnant.”