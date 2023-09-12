Tylenol During Pregnancy Won’t Increase Risk of ADHD, Autism

April 11, 2024 – Scientists and researchers have long raised concerns over the potential increased risks of autism and ADHD from taking acetaminophen during pregnancy, despite it being deemed safe for gestational use by the FDA and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

But new findings should bring comfort to pregnant people who need pain relief, given that full-dose aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs have been shown to pose serious risks to pregnant patients.

Taking over-the-counter pain relievers with acetaminophen, such as Tylenol, during your pregnancy will not increase your child’s risk of developing autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), or an intellectual disability, a large study found.

If a pregnancy results in an abnormal outcome, patients are often quick to blame themselves, picking out every moment they might have messed up during their pregnancy, explained Jeffrey Kuller, MD, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist from Duke University.

“Recall bias is a real thing,” said Kuller, who was not involved with the study. “There’s this guilt. ‘Did I cause this? Was it because of the cigarette I smoked or the drink I had before I knew I was pregnant?”