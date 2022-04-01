When Little Miss Muffet sat on her tuffet eating her curds and whey, she may have been doing more than filling her tummy.

"Curds" is an old word for yogurt, and evidence is mounting that some of the bacteria contained in yogurt can prevent and treat diarrhea. They may also ease other ailments of the intestinal tract, and some researchers now advocate using these beneficial bacteria -- "probiotics" -- as medicine.

"They're not as tried and true as Pepto Bismol," says Gary Elmer, Ph.D., a professor of medical chemistry at the University of Washington. "But probiotics are worth a try."

The digestive tract is home to more than 400 species of bacteria. Researchers believe that at least some of these native bugs crowd out invading organisms that cause illness, by using resources that the bad bugs need and producing chemicals that kill them. Eat more of the helpful bacteria, the theory goes, and you can stave off stomach problems.

"It seems to work with the body's natural defenses to prevent the overgrowth of a bad bug," says Sherwood Gorbach, M.D., a professor of community health and medicine at Tufts University in Boston.