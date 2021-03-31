Collagen: Can It Really Help With Skin and Joints?

March 31, 2021 -- Collagen is the most plentiful protein in the human body. It's part of the scaffolding that keeps skin supple and supports the cartilage that acts like a shock absorber in the joints.

As you get older, this fibrous protein is much less abundant. "With time, there's a breakdown of collagen," says Nazanin Saedi, MD, associate professor and director of the Jefferson Laser Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatology Center in Philadelphia. "We have less than we did as children."

The effects of age-related collagen loss are obvious. Skin sags and becomes etched with fine lines and wrinkles. Joints wear down and become more prone to arthritis and injuries.

Our efforts to restore lost collagen and regain a more youthful skin tone and healthier joints have turned collagen supplements into a multibillion-dollar-a-year industry. Are these supplements a fountain of youth in a bottle, or are they nothing more than marketing hype?