April 20, 2023 – Your hair has stem cells near the roots, and they are important in making your hair brown, black, or another natural color. But these cells need to move to a different part of the follicle and change to produce hair color. When these special stem cells get “stuck” and can no longer do their job, gray hair comes out instead, new research reveals.

Called melanocyte stem cells (McSCs), these cells need to mature into melanocytes, or pigment cells. They can last for years but die sooner than other cells nearby, such as hair follicle stem cells. This difference can explain why people go gray but still grow hair.

A new finding is that these cells can move within the hair follicle without losing their “stemness.” Similar to recycling, they start as “undifferentiated” stem cells, move and mature to perform their hair coloring duties, and then change back to more primitive stem cells.

The traditional belief was stem cells stay primitive, mature when needed, and then die off. Now it’s believed to be more of a cycle.