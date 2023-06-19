By Charlotte Laycock, as told to Keri Wiginton

One year before I summited one of the world’s tallest mountains, a doctor told me I might never exercise again.

Unlike most people, I didn’t start climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro with the summit in mind. That’s because I have myasthenia gravis (MG). And while my disease is fairly stable these days, MG is unpredictable. My goal was to put one foot in front of the other each day.

I can’t easily describe what it felt like to look out on the world from a height of nearly 20,000 feet. There was some relief and exhaustion. Not MG exhaustion, just normal human tiredness. And I had a sense of elation. I’d just smashed everyone’s expectations, including my own.