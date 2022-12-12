By Bob Averack, as told to Hope Cristol

I became an advocate for myasthenia gravis (MG) the hard way. I was diagnosed in 2006, a time before technology connected people like it does today. So, I went through a lot of trial and error when it came to managing MG.

For a while, every time I came up against a trigger, it felt like getting hit on the head with a 2x4. I’m a strong dude who didn’t want MG to dictate how I’d live my life. But MG said to me, “Oh yeah? Well, I’m stronger than you.”

The moment when the light bulb finally went on for good was when I went through a whopper of a myasthenic crisis and ended up in the Cleveland Clinic while on a trip to Florida. After 6 days in the ICU, I finally realized I needed to work with MG instead of fight it.

I’m a co-administrator of a Facebook group focused on healthy eating for MG. For a while I was the moderator of a hospital-based support group under the auspices of the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA). I’m still one of MGFA’s “go-to” people for talking to people about the disease. Some of the things I talk about, besides the basic medical stuff, are common MG triggers and how to manage them. These are five of the big ones.