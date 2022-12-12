This is also true for treatment response. Like other autoimmune diseases, there’s no cure for myasthenia gravis. The goal of treatment is to have more days where you feel like yourself instead of a person with MG.

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is sometimes referred to as the “snowflake disease” because no two people with MG are ever alike.

A Variety of Treatments

Your doctor may consider different types of treatment. They may have varying results.

For mild disease, acetylcholinesterase inhibitors like pyridostigmine may give you some relief.

If your symptoms are more severe, your doctor may try medications that suppress or modulate your immune system. But results often vary.

They may start with corticosteroids like prednisone. These are also known as steroids. If you need a high dosage of steroids or if your body doesn’t tolerate them, your doctor may try steroid-sparing agents, like mycophenolate and azathioprine, which are also known as immunosuppressants.

There are some other newer treatments available now as well. Monoclonal antibodies are intravenous medications that target a specific part of the immune system called the complement system. They’re usually used for people who either don’t respond to traditional treatments or have serious side effects from them. Rituximab (Rituxan) is helpful for some people with MG, particularly those with MuSK antibodies. Two others are Eculizumab (Soliris) and the one most recently approved by the FDA, ravulizumab (Ultomiris).