I’ll give you a personal example: about 30 years ago, I had an unexpected terrible flare, and neither I nor my doctor, Donald Sanders at Duke University Medical Center, could quite understand why. Dr. Sanders reviewed my situation with other MG experts, did some research, and decided that even though I’d had my thymus removed as a child to treat my MG, some residual thymus may have remained or grown back to trigger symptoms. I had a second surgical procedure to remove it and got much better.

I might not have gotten the right treatment if I hadn’t had a doctor as knowledgeable about the disease and as committed as Dr. Sanders to getting me the best care. The Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) has a physician referral list of MG experts so you can find a doctor in your area.

Have a strong support system. This is particularly important during times of big emotional upheaval, such as death or divorce. I had one particularly bad flare, for example, when both my father and sister-in-law died around the same time. What always made these stressful times easier was to have a wonderful husband who was constantly there for me. It’s so difficult to parent as a person with MG because sometimes you can’t participate or go to things that are important, like school functions or sports games, because you’re so exhausted. That’s why having someone who’s willing to step in and fill in for you is crucial.