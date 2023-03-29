By Jill Pollander, vice president of patient services, National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), as told to Kara Mayer Robinson

People living with myasthenia gravis (MG) and their families have average out-of-pocket expenses of more than $15,000 per year, according to a recent Economic Burden of Myasthenia Gravis survey.

Since it’s a neuromuscular disorder that affects everyone in different ways, your needs and financial considerations may be different from someone else’s.

For example, if your eye muscles are affected by MG, you may need support for your vision, like glasses or transportation. If your face, jaw, or throat muscles are affected, you may need speech therapy, communication support, and nutrition services.

Your biggest expenses will likely involve health insurance premiums, prescription costs, infusion costs, durable medical equipment, and travel expenses to see MG specialists and care providers. You may also have caregiving expenses and lost wages from missed work.