By Richard J. Nowak, MD, as told to Keri Wiginton Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic autoimmune condition without a cure. But it’s treatable. And as long as you work with your doctor to optimize your treatment plan, which can be different from one person to the next, there’s a good chance you can live symptom-free or close to it.

What Is Remission? This medical term gets thrown around loosely. But there are specific definitions for remission. You can read about each one by searching online for the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) post-intervention status. But I’ll break down the basics. The first and hardest stage to achieve is complete stable remission. This means your doctor finds no evidence of disease activity or muscle weakness during a checkup, and you haven’t been on medical treatment for at least 1 year. You might be symptom-free earlier than the 12-month mark, but you can’t technically call this remission based on the definition.

What’s a bit more common is something termed pharmacological remission. The same definition as complete stable remission applies here, except that you take medication or are on some form of therapy to control your MG symptoms. Then there is also minimal manifestations status. We don’t consider this remission, but it’s the group that many people with MG fall into. It means the disease doesn’t affect your ability to get through daily life, but you may still have some muscle weakness or fatigue that comes and goes.