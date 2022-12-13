They were just going to the movies. But the theater was way too hot. By the time they left, he couldn’t even hold his head up. He couldn’t speak. And he certainly couldn’t walk.

“Fortunately, I had my wheelchair,” says Zach McCallum. “But I was a mess.”

McCallum, 55, was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis (MG) in 2015. Since then, he’s spoken a lot about his condition. But he felt “really embarrassed” that day. It was early in his illness, and he didn’t want his sister to see him like that.

Then she gave him a message that stuck with him, and it’s one he brings to others in the MG community: It doesn’t help your friends and family if you hide this.

“It helps if you’re honest about what you’re living with,” McCallum says.

If you’ve been diagnosed with MG, here are a few tips on how to talk to your loved ones.