By Lisa Plymate, MD, as told to Keri Wiginton

At 75, I’ve learned life is full of experiences and opportunities. This illness is just another one. I wouldn’t have chosen to get a diagnosis of myasthenia gravis (MG) just before turning 70. But knowing and helping other people with this condition has enriched me.

I turn to my MG community as much as I do my health care team. And as a retired internal medicine doctor and geriatrician, I’m impressed by their insight. What I learn from them goes much deeper than the straight medical info I get at my doctor’s office.

In a recent support meeting, I asked how MG might inspire gratitude. The most common answer inspired me. The group expressed joy in finding a new world in each other. Some said they felt thankful for the special closeness they now have with friends and family, a bond that came after their MG diagnosis.

If you or a loved one have MG, here’s some of what I’ve learned about how to live well with this disease.