Brain Changes Seen in U.S. Embassy Victims in Cuba

Brain abnormalities have been found in U.S. Embassy officials and their spouses in Cuba who became ill after what's been referred to as a " sonic attack."

Doctors found that the patients -- who developed hearing, vision, balance and memory damage -- have changes in white matter regions that enable communication between different parts of the brain, the Associated Press reported.

The finding is among a number of factors leading to increasing doubt that the 24 Americans in Havana were victims of some type of sonic attack.

While there were loud, mysterious sounds that triggered ear-ringing and hearing loss, the sounds may have been caused by something else that caused the harm, U.S. officials told the AP.

Some staff members of the Canadian Embassy in Havana developed similar symptoms.