Physicist Stephen Hawking Dies

March 14, 2018 -- Stephen Hawking, a visionary physicist who overcame a debilitating disease, died Wednesday at the age of 76. His family said he died peacefully at his home in Cambridge, England

Hawking was one of the most celebrated scientists of the last half-century. In 2009, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- the highest award given to civilians by the United States government. Hawking was also highly regarded for his ability to translate complex ideas into language that those untrained in the sciences could understand. His best-selling book A Brief History of Time has sold more than 10 million copies since its publication in 1988.

The story of his early life -- and his devastating diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 21 -- was immortalized in the 2014 movie The Theory of Everything.

There is no cure for the ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and its causes are not known. It left Hawking mostly paralyzed, in a wheelchair, and speaking mainly through a voice synthesizer. It attacks the neurons that control a person’s voluntary muscles. Over time, those muscles become unable to work, and they waste away. In advanced stages of the disease, patients cannot move at all.

"I try to lead as normal a life as possible, and not think about my condition, or regret the things it prevents me from doing, which are not that many," Hawking wrote on his website.

"I have been lucky that my condition has progressed more slowly than is often the case. But it shows that one need not lose hope."