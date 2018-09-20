Spinal Implant Could Be Breakthrough in Paralysis

MONDAY, Sept. 24, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A paraplegic man has regained the ability to move his legs and walk with assistance, thanks to an implanted electrode stimulating his spinal cord, Mayo Clinic researchers say.

Surgeons implanted the electrode below the level of 29-year-old Jered Chinnock's spinal cord injury. A 2013 snowmobile crash left Chinnock with complete loss of motor control and sensation below the middle of his back.

But after the new therapy, he "was able to regain voluntary control of the movement in his legs," said co-principal investigator Dr. Kendall Lee, a neurosurgeon and director of Mayo Clinic's Neural Engineering Laboratories in Rochester, Minn. He explained that Chinnock's "own mind or thoughts were able to drive the movement in the legs."

Similar results were also reported Monday for patients who got the same type of treatment in a study conducted at the University of Louisville.

Describing Chinnock's case, researchers said he can now can walk about the length of a football field, around 111 yards.

"We were able to get him to stand independently and be able to take his own steps," Lee said. "The amount of steps he was able to take was pretty significant."

New insights into the spinal cord

Researchers aren't sure why this electrical stimulation allows the brain to once again take control of the legs, Lee said.

He noted that the electrode is placed "way below the level of the injury," stimulating nervous tissue that still is connected to the leg muscles.

It's possible that despite the injury, there remain some residual intact nerve fibers capable of transmitting brain signals to the legs, said Kristin Zhao, co-principal investigator and director of Mayo Clinic's Assistive and Restorative Technology Laboratory.

If that's the case, the brain likely is sending signals to re-stimulated nerves farther down the spinal cord that are specifically tied to walking, said Dr. Brian Kopell, a neurosurgeon and director of the Center of Neuromodulation at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.

"We are beginning to understand there are specific hard-wired circuits related to walking in the spinal cord itself," said Kopell, who wasn't involved with the study. "The brain works in conjunction with these locomotive sectors in the spinal cord to create the behavior we know as walking."