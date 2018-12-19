Mad Cow Disease Diagnosed in Tennessee Man

Dec. 21, 2018 -- A 32-year-old Tennessee man has been diagnosed with the rare human form of mad cow disease.

Tony Gibson began having symptoms of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) about a year ago. He became very forgetful and would get lost in grocery stores and even his own home, according to his wife, Danielle Gibson, ABC News reported.

After multiple tests by a neurologist, Tony was diagnosed with CJD. He now requires constant nursing care.

CJD affects fewer than 500 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ABC News reported.

There is no cure and no known treatment to slow CJD. Most patients die within a year.