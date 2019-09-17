Texas Girl Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba

Sept. 17, 2019 -- A 10-year-old Texas girl has died due to Naegleria fowleri, also known as brain-eating amoeba, 8 days after getting a headache and fever.

Lily Mae Avant started feeling ill Sunday, Sept. 8. Her doctors thought it was just a virus, but when she became confused and unresponsive, her family whisked her to an emergency room. She was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where a spinal tap, a test that takes a sample of fluid around the spinal cord, determined that she’d been infected by the amoeba, according to a Facebook page started by her family. She died there Monday.

Although it’s uncertain where Lily contracted the amoeba, KCEN-TV reported that she had gone swimming Labor Day weekend in the Brazos River near her home outside Waco.

Naegleria fowleri can be found in warm freshwater -- lakes, rivers, and hot springs -- as well as soil. While the amoeba is common, infections are rare. Between 2009 and 2018, only 34 cases were reported in the U.S., most in Southern states. Nearly all came from recreational water, but a few people were infected after using contaminated tap water for nasal irrigation. One person’s infection came after playing on a backyard slip-and-slide with contaminated tap water.

Infections happen only when water containing the amoeba gets into the body through the nose. The amoeba can travel from the nose up to the brain, where it destroys tissue. Drinking contaminated water won’t cause an infection, and it can’t be passed from one person to another.

When infections do happen, they’re very deadly: Since 1962, just four people have survived. “Since it’s so rare, we don’t know why a few people get sick while millions who swim in natural bodies of water don't,” Chris Van Deusen, of the Texas Department of State Health Services, says in a statement. “Because the organism is common in lakes and rivers, we don't recommend people specifically avoid bodies of water where someone has contracted the illness.”