Kids and Concussions: Data Show Growing Threat

Dec. 11, 2019 -- Charlie Farfaras was a promising football player in Thousand Oaks, CA, when his high school season started this year. The junior, who has long loved football and has played since he was a boy, was a preseason All-Star selection for wide receiver and strong safety for his league. He had three strong games and then, in his fourth, he was hit by a player his dad says he never saw coming.

“I thought it was a really bad hit, but he popped right up, went to the sidelines and after two plays, he gave us a thumbs-up and went back in,” says his father, Chris, who was watching from the stands. “I figured it must not have been as bad a hit as I thought.”

That’s what the 16-year-old thought at first too. “It wasn’t until I went into the locker room at halftime that I really noticed something was off. It just felt different. It’s hard to explain.”

His athletic trainer pulled him off the field and sat him for the rest of the game. His parents took him home and later followed up with a doctor. Charlie was put on the league’s concussion protocol that mandates rest for a minimum of 7 days, followed by a slow return to practice. He knew he couldn’t return to football until he felt 100% better and the team trainer cleared him to play.

Charlie and his family expected that would happen quickly since this was his third concussion and they were familiar with the process. But this time, the days stretched on and he wasn’t improving.

“This one, though, made me feel strange and off,” Charlie says. “I had a really hard time keeping my focus in class. It just didn’t feel like I was getting any better the first or second week after the hit.”

Other people noticed too. His athletic trainer saw it in weekly baseline tests. A school counselor then reached out to the family -- surprised when Charlie failed a math test. His outside tutor expressed concern that Charlie suddenly couldn’t focus. His parents, too, saw big changes. Their son was forgetful. He wasn’t as upbeat as usual, and he complained frequently of headaches.