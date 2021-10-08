Oct. 27, 2021 -- Trick-or-treaters may not be so easily tricked into loving sugar-free treats, thanks to taste buds hard-wired to seek calorie-containing sweets, a new study suggests.

Taste isn’t all about choosing peanut butter cups over jellybeans. Since earliest humanity, our sense of taste has helped us detect salty, sweet, sour, savory, and bitter so that we can choose foods high in energy and low in poisons.

But these new findings suggest that our taste buds have another hidden talent: identifying foods that don’t give us any energy at all.

Scientists suspected this ability after research in mice showed that their taste buds could distinguish between sugar and calorie-free artificial sweeteners.

To test this possibility in humans, scientists asked people to drink a series of clear beverages and identify whether they were plain water or sweetened. The goal was to compare how people responded to glucose -- a natural caloric sweetener in fruits, honey, and table sugar -- and sucralose, a calorie-free artificial sweetener.