March 16, 2022 -- At age 32, Carole Starr, a Maine-based teacher and professional musician, was in a car accident and had a concussion.

"Everything in my life changed," she says. She became extremely sensitive to sounds and had to give up playing in an orchestra and singing. She also developed problems with her thinking skills. “When I tried to teach, I looked at the lesson plan I had written, but it didn’t make sense anymore."

Starr consulted several health care professionals who dismissed her symptoms, as she had a "mild" concussion. "The first neurologist said to me -- pardon the language -- ‘Get off your ass and get a job.’ He didn’t understand that I was desperately trying to go back to work and failing miserably."

She is not alone. A new study published in Neurology dispels the notion that "mild" concussions have no lasting impact on mental skills like thinking, remembering, and learning.

The results suggest that problems with thinking and memory a year after a concussion “may be more common than previously thought, although it’s reassuring this happens only in a minority of these patients," says lead researcher Raquel Gardner, MD, of the University of California, San Francisco.