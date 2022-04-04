Half of Americans Think Playing Football 'Inappropriate' for Kids

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, April 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As sign-ups for youth football get underway this spring, a new study reveals that Americans may love their football, but half now believe that kids should not play the tackle version of the game.

The researchers found that of nearly 4,000 U.S. adults surveyed, only 45% agreed that tackle football is an "appropriate sport for kids to play." Half disagreed, while the remaining 5% were unsure.

The survey did not dig into the reasons behind those opinions. But it's likely that safety concerns were a big factor, said researcher Mariah Warner, a doctoral student in sociology at Ohio State University, in Columbus.

The biggest worry with football, she noted, is concussion — and whether repeat knocks to the head could put young players at risk of long-term problems with memory or other brain functions.

Concerns have been heightened in recent years, partly because of high-profile cases of long-term brain injury among former NFL players. Players such as Frank Gifford and Junior Seau were found, after their deaths, to have signs of a degenerative brain condition called chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).