Sept. 16, 2022 – You’ve been doing deep focus work all day. Now you’re mentally fried. Wiped out. Exhausted. But you’re trying to wrap up a project. Should you power through?

New science has the answer: No, you should not.

In a Current Biology study, French researchers found that doing mentally hard tasks for more than 6 hours leads to a buildup in the brain’s prefrontal cortex of glutamate, a molecule involved in learning and memory, that can be toxic in high levels.

“Fatigue might be an adaptation to reduce the accumulation of glutamate,” says study author Antonius Wiehler, PhD, a researcher at the Paris Brain Institute. In other words, that tired feeling could be your brain’s way of telling you to stop so your glutamate levels won’t get any higher.

The researchers divided 40 people into two groups. One group spent more than 6 hours on mentally draining assignments, while the other was given easier tasks to do.