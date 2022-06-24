By Dan Diamond/The Washington Post

Sept. 30, 2022 -- A high-profile NFL injury has put the spotlight back on football's persistent concussions, which are linked to head trauma and a variety of long-lasting symptoms, and can be worsened by rushing back to physical activity.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who appeared to suffer head trauma in a prior game Sunday afternoon that was later described as a back injury, was diagnosed with a concussion Thursday night following a tackle in his second game in several days. After Tagovailoa's head hit the turf on Thursday, he remained on the ground and held his arms and fingers splayed in front of his face - which experts said evoked conditions known as "decorticate posturing" or "fencing response," where brain damage triggers the involuntary reaction.

"It's a potentially life-threatening brain injury," said Chris Nowinski, a neuroscientist and co-founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit group focused on concussion research and prevention, adding that he worried about Tagovailoa's long-term prognosis, given that it can take months or years for an athlete to fully recover from repeated concussions. Nowinski said he was particularly concerned about situations where people suffer two concussions within a short period - a condition sometimes known as second impact syndrome - which can lead to brain swelling and other persistent problems.