Targeting Key Cells in Spinal Cord Got Paralyzed Patients Walking Again

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In an advance in treating spinal cord injuries, researchers have pinpointed nerve cells that are key to allowing people with paralysis to walk again.



The findings come, in part, from nine patients involved in an ongoing Swiss study that is seeking to restore movement to people with paralysis.

All nine rapidly regained the ability to stand and walk with the help of implants that electrically stimulate spinal nerves that control lower-body movement.

Now the researchers are reporting that they've identified a specific group of cells in the lower spine that appear necessary for that movement recovery to happen.

The hope, experts said, is that the discovery will help in refining the electrical stimulation therapy -- and, eventually, aid in developing even more sophisticated ways to restore complex movement to people with paralysis.

In the United States alone, as many as 450,000 people are living with a spinal cord injury, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Just over half of those injuries are in people younger than 30, most of whom are male -- with traffic accidents or violence often to blame.