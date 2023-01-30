A diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer doesn’t mean you have to quit working. But you might find it easier to manage everything that comes with your condition when you’re not also concerned with work. There’s no right or wrong answer. It’s a personal choice that depends on many factors. Here’s what to consider when making the decision, and how to make it work if you decide to stay at your job.

To Work or Not to Work “Many with advanced breast cancer still work and maintain their family life with amazing ease, even with regular appointments and sometimes ongoing outpatient intravenous therapies,” says Rebecca Crane-Okada, PhD, director of Cancer Navigation & Willow Sage Wellness Programs at the Margie Petersen Breast Center at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. Working may help you feel grounded and productive. It may be a good distraction and give you a sense of power when other parts of your life feel beyond your control. But if your job feels like too much to manage on top of your treatments and symptoms, you may decide to take a break or not return to work.

To Share or Not to Share Who you tell and how much you share is up to you. It may be helpful to tell your boss. If your manager knows what’s going on, they may be able help by extending deadlines, changing meeting times, or letting you work from home. You can come up with a plan together. If you need work accommodations like regular breaks or a flexible schedule, you’ll have to share some information with your human resources department. Your human resources department and supervisor are legally required to keep your medical information private. But they may have to tell their managers. There may be benefits to sharing with your colleagues. They could be a source of emotional support and help you manage your work better. Marlena Murphy, 45, who has metastatic breast cancer and is an advocate for TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation in Atlanta, GA, decided to share her cancer diagnosis at work so she could balance her work with her treatments.