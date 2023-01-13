I had a difficult time with the first two drugs I was on. My joints and bones felt stiff and painful. The one thing that has helped is to keep moving. I participated in a program called Livestrong through my local YMCA. It’s a 12-week program designed to promote physical activity in people diagnosed with cancer. When it was first suggested to me, I was shocked. It already hurt to move and now I’m supposed to move more? But it taught me that the more active I am, the less pain I am in. Now I do exercises at home to stay flexible.

What I didn’t know then but learned over time is that although doctors are focused on treating the illness, mental health cannot be ignored. I have an incredible palliative care team that I see monthly. I see a therapist through palliative care, who specializes in patients with advanced illnesses. She has helped me manage survivor guilt and being stuck at home during the height of COVID-19. Writing has helped tremendously. I started a blog a year after I was diagnosed. Whether I’m sharing health updates, accomplishments, or advocacy events, writing helps clear the thoughts that sometimes keep me up at night. It's been a great tool over the years.

Connecting With People Who Get It

There are plenty of social media groups, specifically closed groups for people with metastatic breast cancer. I joined a few after I was first diagnosed, but they weren’t for me. Now, almost 9 years later, I would recommend organizations like Living Beyond Breast Cancer. Their website has resources for all people with breast cancer -- men and women -- who are in and out of treatment. They offer one-on-one peer support through their support line. You can be matched with another person with a similar diagnosis or they can help you find resources in your area. I cannot emphasize enough how helpful it is to talk to someone who knows exactly what you’re going through. Unless you’re knee deep in it, it is difficult to relate to what we experience as a metastatic patient.

I knew absolutely nothing about metastatic breast cancer when I first heard my doctor say those words. If I could go back and tell the newly diagnosed me what I know now, I would tell her she’s not alone, even though it may seem like she is. I would tell her that there are a lot of people like me and that I should connect with them. I am grateful for the countless individuals I have met over the years. I became very close to a few and even traveled (pre-pandemic) with people I met along the way. Each person I have crossed paths with has taught me something, even if I didn’t realize it at the time.