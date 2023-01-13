Learning you have metastatic breast cancer (also called stage IV or advanced cancer) can be overwhelming. You're having to process your diagnosis and figure out what's next. That's where nurse navigators and social workers come in. They can help with everything from managing treatment side effects to explaining your bill and finding financial aid. Their roles are distinct, but there's some overlap. Here's how they make your treatment journey a little easier.

What does an oncology nurse navigator do? Oncology nurse navigators are registered nurses (RNs) with special training in cancer care. They can help you: Better understand metastatic breast cancer and your treatment options

Manage side effects like nausea and pain

Learn more about clinical trials (studies on drugs that haven’t been approved yet) and find out if you’re eligible They can also refer you to nutritionists, physical therapists, mental health professionals, and other resources.

What does a social worker do? Social workers can: Help with mental health concerns

Explain billing and insurance issues

Connect you with resources like transportation to and from treatment

Help you understand work-related issues like short-term disability

Review and renew applications for financial grants to help pay for things like medications.