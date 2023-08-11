Breast cancer treatment can change how you look and feel. Whether it’s shifting what you wear or how you decide to handle hair loss from chemo, you're still in charge. Buying a wardrobe that fits and makes you feel good is important,” says Maryam Lustberg, MD, MPH, director of The Breast Center at Smilow Cancer Hospital. “But it’s really important to acknowledge the emotional and spiritual aspect of it, too.” Here are some expert tips on clothes, bras, wigs, and other headwear.

What Clothes Should You Wear? You can search for cancer-specific clothes online. Or reach out to other people who’ve gone through the same thing. You can find like-minded folks through social media or organizations such as Breastcancer.org and the American Cancer Society. You can also: Meet with a tailor. If possible, visit a cancer-focused shop. They’ll measure you and give you tips for how to dress your body as it is now, which may be bigger or smaller than before.