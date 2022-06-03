Many people who’ve had breast cancer take medications – tamoxifen or aromatase inhibitors – to help prevent the cancer from coming back. Doctors prescribe them for people with “hormone positive” tumors, which accounts for about 2 out of 3 breast cancers.

This approach saves lives. “It is extremely effective in reducing the risk of cancer recurrence anywhere in the body,” says Erica Mayer, MD, MPH, director of breast cancer clinical research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

For most people who take hormone therapy medications, there aren’t major issues. “In general, very few patients will have side effects that are severe or interfere with daily life,” Mayer says.

But there can be smaller side effects. And because people typically take hormone therapy for at least 5 years, and potentially up to 7-10 years, it’s important to know which side effects can happen. If they do, tell your doctor. They’ll recommend what to do so you can keep taking these medications as prescribed.