Practical Advice for Living With Breast Cancer

Life after a breast cancer diagnosis doesn’t have to be a mystery. Lots of women have been in your shoes. Some of them have shared with us how to deal with the day-to-day challenges you may face on your road to recovery. There are things you probably haven’t thought of yet. For instance, it can be tough to turn the steering wheel when backing out of parking spots after you’ve had surgery. So, you’ll want to look for a space where you can pull in and out without having to back up. And then there are the other things.

Prepare for Hair Loss Many women worry about this when they’re diagnosed with breast cancer. “It may seem silly to others since the reason you’re losing your hair is to save your life, but it’s still a really difficult change to go through,” says Joan Grant, who has had breast cancer twice. Not every woman will lose their hair. If you do, it will eventually grow back. To make the process less traumatic, cut your hair in a short style before you start chemotherapy.