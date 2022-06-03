“Most people see their lowest points of neutropenia somewhere around the middle of their treatment cycle,” Pappacena says. “If you’re getting chemo every 4 weeks, then your neutropenia will usually be at its lowest around 2 weeks after the last treatment. It definitely can get worse as treatment continues.”

How severe neutropenia is and how long it lasts varies. It partly depends on the kind of chemotherapy you’re getting, Pappacena says.

Treatments for Breast Cancer Neutropenia

The main treatments that doctors use to help shorten neutropenia and protect you from infection are medications called G-CSFs (granulocyte colony-stimulating factors). You usually get them by injection about 24 hours after a dose of chemotherapy.

“If we are giving chemotherapy that has a moderate or high risk of leaving you neutropenic for many days, we will give you G-CSF medication after chemotherapy to bump up your white blood cells,” Chen says.

For most people who get chemotherapy that can cause neutropenia, doctors prescribe long-acting G-CSF medications. With long-acting G-CSF medication, you only have to have one injection after each chemotherapy treatment. You can either go back to the cancer center where you got your chemotherapy for your injection the next day, or you can self-inject the medication at home (or have a partner inject it for you).

A newer option for delivering long-acting G-CSFs is called Onpro. It comes in a kit with a prefilled syringe inside a blister pack that is applied to your skin (usually on your upper arm). Your health care provider prepares an area of skin and applies the on-body injector pack. They will insert a short needle that delivers the medication under your skin about 27 hours later.

“Once the injector is activated, it will slowly administer the medication over about 45 minutes,” Pappacena says. “You have to be careful not to accidentally knock it off or take it off too soon so that you don’t get a full dose of the medication. There’s a nice little ‘fuel gauge’ on the package so that you know when the medication is fully dispensed. When it says ‘Empty,’ then you can take it off and dispose of it.”