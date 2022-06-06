When you find out that you have breast cancer, your pathology report is a key document in your health records.

A pathology report explains what a doctor called a pathologist found when examining a piece of your tissue from a biopsy or surgery. Typically, it takes a week or two after your biopsy to get a pathology report.

The report provides some details – but not all – about your cancer.

If you see your pathology report in your patient portal before you’ve had a chance to talk to your doctor, it can be easy to misunderstand or take things out of context.

Your doctor will go over the findings with you. But it can be helpful to know what the report might include and what it means for your treatment going forward.