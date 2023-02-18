After Breast Cancer: Fitness and Nutrition Tips

When you finish treatment for breast cancer, you might have a mix of feelings. Going through treatment is physically and mentally exhausting, with many side effects from chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and immunotherapy. Once the treatment phase is over, is there anything you can do to boost your odds of staying cancer-free?

The answer is YES. There's a lot you can do in your everyday life -- in addition to taking any meds your doctor prescribes to help prevent recurrence and keeping up with your screenings.

Cancer experts have long advised breast cancer survivors that the same healthy lifestyle habits that have been shown to lower your chance of developing breast cancer in the first place are also likely to cut the risk of breast cancer recurrence. In the past, that advice was based mostly on expert opinion.

But more recently, studies specifically done on breast cancer survivors have added weight to that opinion. These findings suggest that regular physical activity and a healthy diet that is high in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and beans and low in processed carbohydrates and high in fiber can help guard against breast recurrence and death.