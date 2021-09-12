Why Breast Density Matters?

Dense breast tissue shows up as white on a mammogram, while fatty tissue is dark gray. Unfortunately, cancers also display as white on a mammogram. If there is a lot of dense tissue on a mammogram, a cancer can be “hiding” among the dense tissue. This is true even if the mammogram was done with 3D/tomosynthesis. Looking for a cancer in a dense breast has been compared to looking for a snowball in a blizzard.

Dense breasts increase both the likelihood of developing breast cancer and the risk of that cancer being missed by mammography.

Mammography is more effective in detecting cancers in some women than others. For women with dense breasts, cancer often grows unseen on mammography and therefore, additional screening may be needed.

I thought I was doing everything right. I never missed my annual mammogram. I did self-exams, ate healthy, and had no known risk factors for breast cancer. Yet, one day I felt a lump. I wasn’t particularly worried. I had recently had a “normal” mammogram, which didn’t detect anything. Then I was sent for a diagnostic mammogram, which also didn’t detect anything. But an ultrasound the same day revealed the heartbreaking news: I had breast cancer. Why didn’t it show on the mammograms? It was then that I was told that I had extremely dense breasts and the not-so-small, not-so-early-stage cancer was hidden by the dense tissue. I had never before been told I had dense breasts, never been told that breast density increased my risk for breast cancer, never been told that breast density greatly reduces the effectiveness of a mammogram, and, unfortunately, never been told that additional screening tools were available which might have detected my cancer at an earlier stage.

In dense breasts, a “normal,” “negative,” or “benign” mammogram does not necessarily mean cancer is not present. No matter how recent your last mammogram, a lump or any changes in your breast should be brought to the attention of your health care provider. In addition to hiding cancer, breast density is also one of many known risk factors for breast cancer. The greater the density of the breast tissue, the higher the risk for developing breast cancer.

How is breast density determined? When you have your mammogram, your breast density is rated as one of four categories: Category A – Fatty

Category B – Scattered areas of fibroglandular density

Category C – Heterogeneously dense

Category D – Extremely dense Breasts which are Category C – Heterogeneously dense, or Category D – Extremely dense, are considered to be “dense” breasts.

How do I know if I have dense breasts? Generally, this information will be provided to you by your health care provider, who will have received it from the facility that performed your mammogram. It may also be included in the letter you receive after your mammogram is performed. Many states (38 and the District of Columbia), now have laws that require some level of information about breast density be included in the letter women receive after their mammogram. However, the laws vary from state-to-state. To learn the reporting requirements in your state, please see the legislative map on DenseBreast-info.org.

Early detection matters, so be an informed self-advocate. All women should know their breast density and individual risk factors, discuss the benefits and risks of additional screening with their health care professional, and pursue additional screening if appropriate for them, to ensure the earliest stage diagnosis possible. ©DenseBreast-info.org