Everyone should know their family history of breast cancer. But when it comes to risk factors for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), the stakes are higher for some women of color. TNBC is diagnosed most often in and is deadliest for young Black women. Cases are also higher among Hispanic women. You may not be able to avoid this type of cancer. But knowing your family history can give you a head start on catching the disease early.

Whose Health History Matters Most? Start by taking a close look at your first-degree family members. These are blood relatives, including your parents, siblings, and kids. They share half your DNA, and your chances of breast cancer doubles or triples if one or two of these direct relatives have breast cancer. It’s also a good idea to find out the health history of any close kin. “We’re talking mom, sister, aunts, grandmother,” says Kimberley Lee, MD, a breast oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center. “And if you know about family further out, cousins and so on, that’s great.”