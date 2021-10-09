More than 250,000 American women will find out this year that they have breast cancer. If you’re one of them, that news changes everything, including your money situation.

There are many costs: co-pays, deductibles, physical therapy after breast cancer surgery, mental health therapy if the stress takes a toll, complementary therapies like massage and acupuncture.

You might also spend on wigs and scarves.

And then there are the sneakier, indirect costs, like parking for appointments, lost wages from time off work, and travel costs if you’re getting treatment out of town.

“These costs can definitely pile up in a way that’s surprising,” says Amanda Maddalone, a program manager with Family Reach, a Boston-based organization that helps cancer patients meet financial challenges.

It can be tricky to fend off breast cancer’s tug on your bank account. But you can take steps to do just that. Start here.