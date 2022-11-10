By Wade Smith, MD, as told to Kara Mayer Robinson A diagnosis of HER2-positive breast cancer can be frightening at first, especially when you hear the words “aggressive cancer.” But there’s reason to be optimistic about today’s advances in treatment. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach, but with the help of your doctors, you can choose what’s best for you.

Your Treatment Is Unique HER2-positive breast cancer is different from other breast cancer types, so your treatment won’t necessarily be the same as someone else who has a different form of breast cancer. It may also be different than another HER2-positive patient’s therapy. Each cancer is unique, so doctors try to develop the treatment course that’s best for you. Things to consider include the size of your tumor, whether the cancer has metastasized (spread), or your overall risk of recurrence.

Treatments You May Consider The most common treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer is chemotherapy plus HER2-directed therapy. This is followed by surgery, then continues with HER2-directed therapy. This is often best for patients with large tumors or cancer in regional lymph nodes.

For targeted therapy, your doctor may recommend a family of drugs commonly known as monoclonal antibodies. This includes trastuzumab (Herceptin), the first-in-its-class precision therapy drug approved by the FDA for HER2+ breast cancer. It’s less common, but you may have surgery first, followed by chemotherapy and HER2-directed therapy. Your doctor may choose this sequence if you have a small tumor that isn’t in your lymph nodes. Your doctor may also recommend endocrine therapy. This treatment involves taking a daily pill for at least 5 years after you complete chemotherapy and surgery.